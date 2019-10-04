Private Capital Group LLC Has $28,000 Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1,576.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,651,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,921,000 after buying an additional 1,553,162 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,390,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,323,000 after purchasing an additional 474,495 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,769,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,513,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,995,000 after purchasing an additional 265,646 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,645,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Evercore ISI set a $105.00 target price on Check Point Software Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. OTR Global downgraded Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Sunday, September 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.29.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $108.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.61. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $98.57 and a 52 week high of $132.76.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.53 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 40.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

