Private Capital Group LLC Buys 587 Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,006,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411,346 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,040,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $972,293,000 after purchasing an additional 792,701 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,475,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,251 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,520,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,301,000 after purchasing an additional 719,236 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,083,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,844,000 after purchasing an additional 301,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director H John Greeniaus sold 44,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $1,021,995.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 431,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $9,961,189.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE IPG traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.20. 87,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,258,583. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a one year low of $19.56 and a one year high of $25.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.66 and a 200-day moving average of $21.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 6.46%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IPG shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.43.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

