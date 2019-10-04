Private Asset Management Inc. Sells 750 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Private Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,638 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 135,942 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $22,989,000 after acquiring an additional 16,477 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in Union Pacific by 164.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,237 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Union Pacific by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,875 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 666.8% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 88,678 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $14,996,000 after buying an additional 77,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $197.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $179.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $201.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.15.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $1,551,944.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,093,537.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $152.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,302,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,107,324. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.21. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $128.08 and a 12-month high of $180.54.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.05%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

