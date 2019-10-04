Private Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,125 Shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Private Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,765 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $6,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RTN. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon by 7.4% in the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 46,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,093,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the first quarter valued at $233,000. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in shares of Raytheon by 27.9% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 4,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon by 12.7% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon by 11.3% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on RTN. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective (up from $224.00) on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised Raytheon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $188.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Raytheon from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. ValuEngine raised Raytheon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

RTN traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $191.10. 41,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,668,641. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.29. The firm has a market cap of $54.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.87. Raytheon has a one year low of $144.27 and a one year high of $209.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.9425 per share. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.53%.

In other Raytheon news, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $189,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,655,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.76, for a total value of $491,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,018,167.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,469 shares of company stock valued at $3,114,720 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

Recommended Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.