Private Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Private Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Family Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 235.8% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $0.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $146.38. 1,936,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,942,912. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.28. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $125.81 and a 12-month high of $166.73.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.5437 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

