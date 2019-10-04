Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDK)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC decreased its position in iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDK) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Windsor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Vicus Capital raised its stake in iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 16,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter.

IBDK stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.82. The stock had a trading volume of 27,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,300. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.84. iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $24.72 and a 52-week high of $24.92.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.0454 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.3%.

