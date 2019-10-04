Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Takes $201,000 Position in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,213,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 8,212 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Curtiss-Wright currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.80.

NYSE:CW traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $124.07. 1,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,860. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a 12 month low of $95.23 and a 12 month high of $138.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.69 and a 200 day moving average of $119.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.18.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.13. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The firm had revenue of $639.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.68%.

In other news, Director S Marce Fuller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total value of $122,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,283.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Charles Adams sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $910,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,982 shares of company stock worth $4,284,340. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

