Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Sells 453 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 23.5% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp raised its stake in Caterpillar by 0.4% during the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 20,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 4.7% during the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 3.5% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Caterpillar by 1.1% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 5,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.34, for a total value of $634,100.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,967.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CAT. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday. Finally, Buckingham Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.52.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $1.34 on Thursday, hitting $118.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,062,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,008,006. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.64 and a 200 day moving average of $129.71. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.75 and a twelve month high of $159.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.52.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.29). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 43.35%. The firm had revenue of $14.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

