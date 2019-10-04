Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Innovator IBD ETF Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:LDRS)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovator IBD ETF Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:LDRS) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator IBD ETF Leaders ETF were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Innovator IBD ETF Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $609,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator IBD ETF Leaders ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $427,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovator IBD ETF Leaders ETF by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 9,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Innovator IBD ETF Leaders ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator IBD ETF Leaders ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:LDRS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.62. 2,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,868. Innovator IBD ETF Leaders ETF has a 52-week low of $20.12 and a 52-week high of $25.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.50.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator IBD ETF Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:LDRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator IBD ETF Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator IBD ETF Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.