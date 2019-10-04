Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Invests $42,000 in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3,169.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $398,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,684 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,532,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,439,000 after acquiring an additional 483,342 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,262,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $788,932,000 after acquiring an additional 300,904 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,774,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $615,471,000 after acquiring an additional 210,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,166,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,445,154,000 after acquiring an additional 207,927 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $313.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. William Blair lowered shares of Ulta Beauty to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Guggenheim set a $325.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $395.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.23.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Charles Heilbronn acquired 115,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $236.41 per share, with a total value of $27,248,143.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,368 shares in the company, valued at $14,271,598.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Mary N. Dillon acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $237.17 per share, for a total transaction of $308,321.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 79,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,797,145.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 186,567 shares of company stock worth $44,964,903. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

ULTA traded down $11.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $251.55. 570,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,191,008. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $266.81 and its 200 day moving average is $326.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Ulta Beauty Inc has a one year low of $224.43 and a one year high of $368.83.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 37.04%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

