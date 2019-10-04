Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 121.3% in the second quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 86,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 47,375 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 24.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,507,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,751,000 after purchasing an additional 687,686 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 36.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 582,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,617,000 after purchasing an additional 157,139 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 254,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 15,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,105. VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $23.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.40.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $0.1213 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.