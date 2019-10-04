Primecap Management Co. CA Has $166.81 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 842,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Apple were worth $166,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,879,136 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,278,319,000 after buying an additional 1,203,705 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 5.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,261,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,176,836,000 after buying an additional 1,996,126 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2,874.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,914,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,108,275,000 after buying an additional 34,707,634 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,240,790 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,006,058,000 after buying an additional 161,912 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,752,244 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,721,844,000 after buying an additional 214,362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group set a $235.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $209.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.53.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.69, for a total value of $3,529,575.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,150,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,101,423.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $54,668,037.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 304,536 shares of company stock worth $62,894,611 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $216.59. 5,200,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,369,924. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.90. The company has a market capitalization of $989.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.00 and a 12 month high of $233.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $53.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.39 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 52.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

