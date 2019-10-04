Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 72,937 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,323,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 72,937 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.76% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $47,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1,566.7% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 476.8% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 334.3% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 54.3% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jillian B. Thomsen sold 1,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $32,833.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 92,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,924.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lutz Lingnau sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $346,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 150,201 shares of company stock worth $3,820,890. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NKTR shares. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Cowen set a $43.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Mizuho lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.54.

Nektar Therapeutics stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.39. 1,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,012,787. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 2.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.09. The company has a quick ratio of 13.97, a current ratio of 14.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $16.56 and a 12-month high of $53.99.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.17. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 354.90% and a negative return on equity of 25.25%. The company had revenue of $23.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.33 earnings per share. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue was down 97.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

