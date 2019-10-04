Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Holdings in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in shares of Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,427,356 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 125,581 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Chegg were worth $55,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHGG. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 7.4% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chegg by 0.3% in the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 163,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its position in Chegg by 1.0% in the second quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 67,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Chegg by 6.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan lifted its position in Chegg by 6.7% in the second quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 16,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

CHGG stock opened at $28.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.19 and a 200-day moving average of $38.64. Chegg Inc has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $48.22. The company has a current ratio of 13.22, a quick ratio of 13.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 316.22, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.96.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $93.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chegg Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 158,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $6,807,958.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,322,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,924,877.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Brown sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $8,964,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,716,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,059,971 shares of company stock valued at $43,778,680. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHGG. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Chegg in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Chegg from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.08.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

