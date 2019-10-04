Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases Shares of 4,172,900 GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,172,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,026,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.77% of GSX Techedu as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in GSX Techedu during the second quarter valued at about $39,540,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in GSX Techedu during the second quarter valued at about $13,488,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in GSX Techedu during the second quarter valued at about $9,459,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in GSX Techedu during the second quarter valued at about $9,711,000. Finally, Broad Peak Investment Management LTD. purchased a new stake in GSX Techedu during the second quarter valued at about $6,474,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Get GSX Techedu alerts:

Separately, Barclays upped their price target on shares of GSX Techedu from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th.

NYSE GSX traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.87. 2,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,499. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.85. GSX Techedu Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $17.54.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $51.52 million for the quarter.

About GSX Techedu

GSX Techedu Inc operates as an online education company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services. It offers English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. The company also provides foreign language courses, including English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams in China; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams comprising teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, fund qualification, and securities qualification exams.

Featured Article: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX).

Receive News & Ratings for GSX Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSX Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.