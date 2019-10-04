Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Stock Holdings in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 445,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,028 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.18% of Ingersoll-Rand worth $56,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,825,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,257,896,000 after purchasing an additional 146,948 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,672,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $612,343,000 after acquiring an additional 781,104 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,611,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,471,000 after acquiring an additional 873,152 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,346,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,592,000 after acquiring an additional 301,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,068,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,394,000 after acquiring an additional 497,567 shares in the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IR shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.68.

In other news, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 146,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $18,341,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 356,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,529,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Evan M. Turtz sold 3,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $482,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 151,441 shares of company stock worth $18,935,873 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IR stock opened at $116.62 on Thursday. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 12 month low of $85.15 and a 12 month high of $128.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.56.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.03. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

