Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $49.81 Million Stock Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,001 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 113,299 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.42% of Universal Health Services worth $49,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter worth about $2,626,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Universal Health Services by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,102 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in Universal Health Services by 167.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 288,539 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $37,623,000 after acquiring an additional 180,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. increased its position in Universal Health Services by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 73,001 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

In related news, EVP Marvin G. Pember sold 16,693 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total transaction of $2,496,271.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,468,495.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Hotz sold 7,309 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total transaction of $1,081,805.09. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,022,497.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.53.

Shares of NYSE UHS traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 642 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,718. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $112.79 and a one year high of $157.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.86.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Universal Health Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.39%.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.