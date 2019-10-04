Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $48.64 Million Holdings in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in shares of Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,805,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,874 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in CAE were worth $48,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in CAE during the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in CAE during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in CAE by 58.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 352,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,459,000 after acquiring an additional 129,890 shares during the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management lifted its position in CAE by 77.9% during the second quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 640,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,202,000 after acquiring an additional 280,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in CAE by 1,080.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,753,098 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $154,529,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265,791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAE traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.20. Cae Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.96 and a fifty-two week high of $28.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.13. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.81.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). CAE had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $825.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cae Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from CAE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. CAE’s payout ratio is presently 34.74%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CAE from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of CAE from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CAE in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

CAE Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

