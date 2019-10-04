Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 153,243 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 89.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 324,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,243 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.59% of Snap-on worth $53,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 249,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,332,000 after buying an additional 97,600 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 884,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,372,000 after buying an additional 18,291 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,360,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $180.00 price target on shares of Snap-on and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $164.00 price target on shares of Snap-on and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Snap-on has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.60.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $152.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.48. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $135.29 and a 52-week high of $187.73.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $951.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.33 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total transaction of $3,058,675.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total transaction of $421,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,251.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

