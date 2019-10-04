Presearch (PRE) Market Cap Reaches $626,210.00

Presearch (CURRENCY:PRE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. During the last week, Presearch has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. One Presearch token can now be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange and HitBTC. Presearch has a market capitalization of $626,210.00 and $13,346.00 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Presearch

PRE is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2015. Presearch’s total supply is 170,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,000,000 tokens. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @PremiumCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Presearch is www.presearch.io . The Reddit community for Presearch is /r/PresearchCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Presearch Token Trading

Presearch can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Presearch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Presearch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Presearch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

