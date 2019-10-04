Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target Cut to C$3.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price objective cut by National Bank Financial from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James set a C$4.75 price objective on Precision Drilling and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. CIBC lowered their price target on Precision Drilling from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Precision Drilling from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Precision Drilling from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$4.22.

Shares of Precision Drilling stock traded up C$0.07 on Wednesday, reaching C$1.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 867,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,474. The company has a market capitalization of $440.67 million and a P/E ratio of -2.02. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of C$1.36 and a 52-week high of C$4.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.66 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.02.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$359.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$343.27 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Neveu acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.43 per share, with a total value of C$50,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,055,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,508,975.41.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

