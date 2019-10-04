PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH lessened its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,139 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 280.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

In other news, VP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 13,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total transaction of $1,628,436.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,468,743.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,440,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,772,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PPG. Citigroup lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.33.

Shares of NYSE:PPG traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $113.18. 15,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,051,617. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.37 and a 1 year high of $121.29. The company has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.22.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.46%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

Further Reading: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.