PostCoin Market Cap Achieves $7,775.00 (POST)

PostCoin (CURRENCY:POST) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One PostCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Livecoin. PostCoin has a total market capitalization of $7,775.00 and $173.00 worth of PostCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PostCoin has traded up 20.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007516 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00010326 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000360 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000560 BTC.

PostCoin Coin Profile

PostCoin (CRYPTO:POST) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 17th, 2016. PostCoin’s total supply is 15,868,233 coins. The official message board for PostCoin is postcoin.top/forum . PostCoin’s official Twitter account is @POSTcoinRU . PostCoin’s official website is postcoin.top

Buying and Selling PostCoin

PostCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Livecoin, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PostCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PostCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PostCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

