Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes $26,000 Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 67.0% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,925,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,101,000 after buying an additional 1,173,300 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,872,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,779,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,062,000 after buying an additional 574,807 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,844,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,250,000 after buying an additional 509,575 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 697,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,556,000 after buying an additional 421,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $69.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.65 and a 200 day moving average of $65.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.92. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $43.24 and a 12-month high of $78.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 59.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAH. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.08.

In other news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 11,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $782,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Horacio Rozanski sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $3,181,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 197,008 shares of company stock valued at $13,573,421. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

