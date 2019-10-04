Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 10,143 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 88.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,143 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Terex were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Terex by 47.8% during the second quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 434,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,647,000 after acquiring an additional 140,498 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Terex by 103.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 538,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,912,000 after acquiring an additional 273,431 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Terex by 10.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 56,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 5,496 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Terex by 17.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 512,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,099,000 after acquiring an additional 76,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the second quarter worth about $1,684,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Terex alerts:

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $23.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.73. Terex Co. has a 52 week low of $22.91 and a 52 week high of $41.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Terex had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 27.40%. Terex’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

TEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Terex from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $35.00 price target on Terex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Terex to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet lowered Terex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Terex from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.08.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

See Also: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.