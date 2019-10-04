Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases New Position in Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Pattern Energy Group during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pattern Energy Group during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pattern Energy Group during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Pattern Energy Group during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pattern Energy Group by 142.3% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Pattern Energy Group alerts:

PEGI opened at $26.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.65. Pattern Energy Group Inc has a twelve month low of $17.23 and a twelve month high of $27.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.97.

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). Pattern Energy Group had a negative net margin of 12.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $135.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pattern Energy Group Inc will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.422 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. Pattern Energy Group’s payout ratio is 116.55%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Pattern Energy Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pattern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Pattern Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Pattern Energy Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Pattern Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.56.

Pattern Energy Group Profile

Pattern Energy Group Inc operates as an integrated renewable energy company. The company operates in two segments, Operating Business and Development Business. The Operating Business segment holds interest in 24 renewable energy projects with an operating capacity that totals approximately 4 gigawatts located in the United States, Canada, and Japan.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Pattern Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pattern Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.