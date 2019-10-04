Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires New Position in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Spire by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,074,000 after purchasing an additional 13,045 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Spire by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 10,932 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Spire during the 2nd quarter valued at about $757,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Spire by 1,408.1% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 111,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,334,000 after acquiring an additional 103,851 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Spire during the 2nd quarter valued at about $889,000. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Spire news, EVP Steven P. Rasche acquired 1,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.20 per share, for a total transaction of $30,137.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SR opened at $85.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.84. Spire Inc has a 52-week low of $70.53 and a 52-week high of $88.00.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Spire had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $321.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Spire’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Spire Inc will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were paid a $0.592 dividend. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.71%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Spire from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Spire Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

