PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PLDT Inc. offers telecommunications services. Its operating segment consists of Wireless, Fixed Line and Others. Wireless segment provides cellular, wireless broadband and other services, and digital platforms and mobile financial services. Fixed Line segment provides local exchange, international long distance, national long distance, data and other network and miscellaneous services. It offers postpaid and prepaid fixed line services. PLDT, Inc., formerly known as Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company, is based in Makati City, the Philippines. “

PHI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Nomura upgraded PLDT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. CLSA lowered PLDT from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

PHI traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.17. 47,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,148. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.68 and a 200 day moving average of $23.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. PLDT has a 52 week low of $19.36 and a 52 week high of $27.00.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $819.46 million during the quarter. PLDT had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 11.64%. As a group, analysts forecast that PLDT will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in PLDT by 970.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of PLDT in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of PLDT in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PLDT by 131.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLDT in the second quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors own 8.41% of the company’s stock.

About PLDT

PLDT Inc operates as a telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

