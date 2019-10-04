PlayCoin [ERC20] 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $924,480.00 (PLY)

PlayCoin [ERC20] (CURRENCY:PLY) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 3rd. In the last week, PlayCoin [ERC20] has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. PlayCoin [ERC20] has a total market capitalization of $4.88 million and approximately $924,480.00 worth of PlayCoin [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayCoin [ERC20] token can currently be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012360 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00190393 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.79 or 0.01013161 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00023572 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00089201 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About PlayCoin [ERC20]

PlayCoin [ERC20]’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 984,979,152 tokens. PlayCoin [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @playcoin_ply . The Reddit community for PlayCoin [ERC20] is /r/playcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PlayCoin [ERC20]’s official website is playcoin.game

Buying and Selling PlayCoin [ERC20]

PlayCoin [ERC20] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayCoin [ERC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayCoin [ERC20] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayCoin [ERC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

