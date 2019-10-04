Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is an owner, operator and developer of resorts primarily in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall Jamaica, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is based in Faifax, United States. “

PLYA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a $13.00 price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks set a $11.00 price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.44.

NASDAQ:PLYA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.68. The stock had a trading volume of 119,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.33. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $5.98 and a 52 week high of $9.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.22 million, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.31.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $164.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 4,550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,000 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP increased its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,344,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,075,000 after purchasing an additional 938,700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,516,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,900,000 after purchasing an additional 314,103 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,259,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,708,000 after purchasing an additional 40,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 939,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,244,000 after purchasing an additional 21,120 shares during the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates under eight brand names. As of February 28, 2019, it owned a portfolio consisting of 21 resorts comprising 7,908 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

