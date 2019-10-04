PlatinumBAR Reaches Market Cap of $22,584.00 (XPTX)

PlatinumBAR (CURRENCY:XPTX) traded down 13.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Over the last week, PlatinumBAR has traded down 28.7% against the US dollar. One PlatinumBAR coin can now be bought for about $0.0105 or 0.00000128 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, Cryptopia and YoBit. PlatinumBAR has a market cap of $22,584.00 and $41.00 worth of PlatinumBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded 83.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded 57.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About PlatinumBAR

XPTX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2017. PlatinumBAR’s total supply is 2,160,126 coins. PlatinumBAR’s official Twitter account is @platinumbarxptx . The official website for PlatinumBAR is platinumbar.io

Buying and Selling PlatinumBAR

PlatinumBAR can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinumBAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatinumBAR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlatinumBAR using one of the exchanges listed above.

