Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 5,571 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,623,503 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,788,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,727 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 203.6% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,150,495 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $638,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,199 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,490,193 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,767,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,677 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,105.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 820,509 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $126,243,000 after acquiring an additional 752,470 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,177,174 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $483,820,000 after acquiring an additional 334,024 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PXD shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.14.

Shares of PXD stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $121.05. 14,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,746,838. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $114.79 and a fifty-two week high of $189.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.13. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.95%.

In other news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 5,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total transaction of $788,626.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,477,439.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $121.01 per share, with a total value of $60,505.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,034.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

