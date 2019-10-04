PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III (PNI) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 10th

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PNI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.5% per year over the last three years.

Get PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III alerts:

PNI traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.08. The stock had a trading volume of 14,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,192. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III has a twelve month low of $10.37 and a twelve month high of $12.39.

In other PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 5,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $63,258.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.