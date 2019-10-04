Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.077 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th.
NYSE PCQ traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.90. The stock had a trading volume of 8,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,513. Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.35 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.85.
Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
