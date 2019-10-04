Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Takes Position in Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 54,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.18% of Personalis at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Personalis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Personalis during the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Personalis during the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Personalis during the 2nd quarter worth $352,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Personalis during the 2nd quarter worth $470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSNL opened at $12.61 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.33. Personalis has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $31.88.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $15.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.92 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Personalis will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PSNL shares. Cowen assumed coverage on Personalis in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Personalis in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Personalis in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. CIBC began coverage on Personalis in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Personalis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Personalis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

