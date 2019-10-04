Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Sells 4,114 Shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,114 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QRTEA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,510,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,772,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,215 shares in the last quarter. International Value Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. International Value Advisers LLC now owns 5,659,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,010 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,856,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,730,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $9.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $25.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson set a $16.00 target price on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qurate Retail Inc Series A currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.17.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

