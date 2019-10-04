Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Invests $105,000 in Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 75,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.10% of Pampa Energia as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in Pampa Energia by 44.4% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Pampa Energia in the second quarter worth $49,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pampa Energia in the second quarter worth $49,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Pampa Energia in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Pampa Energia in the second quarter worth $211,000. 39.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pampa Energia stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $18.07. 69,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,184. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.19. Pampa Energia S.A. has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $39.89.

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter. Pampa Energia had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 16.83%. As a group, analysts predict that Pampa Energia S.A. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

PAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Pampa Energia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised Pampa Energia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.30 to $24.30 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered Pampa Energia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. TheStreet raised Pampa Energia from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Pampa Energia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.50 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.08.

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

