Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Invests $1.69 Million in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNE. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sony in the second quarter valued at $30,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Sony during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sony by 63.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sony by 128.6% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sony by 32.2% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. 8.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SNE opened at $57.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.09. Sony Corp has a twelve month low of $41.91 and a twelve month high of $60.74. The company has a market capitalization of $71.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.30. Sony had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $17.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.21 billion. Equities analysts predict that Sony Corp will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

