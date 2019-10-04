Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Increases Position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 45.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,155,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774,482 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the second quarter worth about $76,896,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 182.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,854,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,097 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 23.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,681,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 7.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,816,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,541,000 after purchasing an additional 944,224 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JBGS opened at $38.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.13. JBG SMITH Properties has a twelve month low of $33.30 and a twelve month high of $43.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.69.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. JBG SMITH Properties had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $122.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.

