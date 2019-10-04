Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Has $665,000 Holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,436,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,726,000 after acquiring an additional 59,353 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 6.0% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 13,251,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,438,000 after buying an additional 751,196 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,421,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,959,000 after buying an additional 195,114 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 24.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,276,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,683,000 after buying an additional 1,039,928 shares during the period. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 19.1% in the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,642,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,460,000 after buying an additional 423,211 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PEB. Bank of America downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. BTIG Research downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.91.

PEB stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.47. The company had a trading volume of 9,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,113. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.35 and a 200-day moving average of $29.00. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $25.64 and a one year high of $37.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $442.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 114.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is presently 62.04%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

