Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Has $606,000 Holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,758,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 10,203.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 939,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,769,000 after buying an additional 930,654 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 170.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 31,704 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 3.7% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 57,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 128.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 19,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRI stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,681. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.65. Weingarten Realty Investors has a one year low of $23.80 and a one year high of $30.05.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $119.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.62 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.30%.

In other news, Director Shelaghmichael C. Brown sold 4,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $117,727.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,683.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WRI shares. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Saturday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.17.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

