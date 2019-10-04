Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Has $241,000 Holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 120.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000.

Get iShares Global Healthcare ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXJ traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $60.42. 319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,792. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.57. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $53.77 and a one year high of $63.08.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.