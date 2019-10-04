Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Has $2.49 Million Stock Position in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 11.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,914 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,808 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 349.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 257,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,237,000 after buying an additional 200,079 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 12.3% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 74,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,497,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 7.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,510,879 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $171,621,000 after buying an additional 108,474 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 10.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 116,307 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,211,000 after buying an additional 10,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 10.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 216,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,631,000 after buying an additional 21,069 shares during the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $7,929,936.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 357,140 shares of company stock worth $35,554,001 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 34.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RL opened at $89.48 on Thursday. Ralph Lauren Corp has a 12-month low of $82.69 and a 12-month high of $137.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.23.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 38.25%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Atlantic Securities raised Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $83.00 price objective on Ralph Lauren and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $128.00 price objective on Ralph Lauren and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.18.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

