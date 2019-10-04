Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Grows Position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XHR. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth about $241,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth about $295,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 17.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 236,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,938,000 after purchasing an additional 35,409 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 8.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,679,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,867,000 after purchasing an additional 219,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $212,000. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

Shares of XHR stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.59. 21,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,719. Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 12-month low of $16.47 and a 12-month high of $23.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.21.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $304.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.57 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.55%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

