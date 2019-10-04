Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Buys 6,600 Shares of Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Stag Industrial were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Stag Industrial by 14.8% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 63,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 8,191 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Stag Industrial by 42.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,513,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,478,000 after buying an additional 1,346,514 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Stag Industrial by 1.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Stag Industrial by 12.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 444,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,438,000 after buying an additional 47,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Stag Industrial during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:STAG traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.03. The company had a trading volume of 79,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,629. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.89. Stag Industrial Inc has a one year low of $23.24 and a one year high of $31.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.35). Stag Industrial had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $96.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Stag Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.119 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Stag Industrial’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey M. Sullivan sold 35,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $1,051,886.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,886.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Stag Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine lowered Stag Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stag Industrial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.63.

About Stag Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

