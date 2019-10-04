Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Buys 2,000 Shares of Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,420,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,377 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,783,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,785,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,846,000 after acquiring an additional 375,093 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,681,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,459,000 after acquiring an additional 346,806 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 563,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,284,000 after acquiring an additional 321,060 shares during the period. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on HIW. Robert W. Baird set a $49.00 price target on Highwoods Properties and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Highwoods Properties from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Highwoods Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE HIW traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.32. 12,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,443. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.80. Highwoods Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $37.09 and a 12-month high of $47.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $184.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.20 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is currently 55.07%.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

