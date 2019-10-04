Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Buys 1,000 Shares of Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Taubman Centers were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TCO. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 0.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,266,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,237,000 after buying an additional 70,610 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 0.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 97.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,802,000 after buying an additional 44,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers during the first quarter valued at $478,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Taubman Centers alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Taubman Centers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Taubman Centers from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a $60.00 price objective on Taubman Centers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Taubman Centers from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill cut Taubman Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Taubman Centers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.25.

Shares of Taubman Centers stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.19. 3,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,771. Taubman Centers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.57 and a 1 year high of $59.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.87.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $161.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.17 million. Taubman Centers had a net margin of 9.68% and a negative return on equity of 20.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Taubman Centers, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 6.7%. Taubman Centers’s payout ratio is 70.50%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Embler bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.11 per share, with a total value of $195,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,762.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Taubman Centers Company Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Taubman Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taubman Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.