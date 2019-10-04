Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. Bank of America currently has $96.00 price target on the stock.

PM has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Cowen reiterated a hold rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays upgraded Philip Morris International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $102.00 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.92.

NYSE PM traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.14. 24,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,287,736. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.60. Philip Morris International has a 1 year low of $64.67 and a 1 year high of $92.74. The company has a market cap of $121.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.00.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.96% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 91.76%.

In related news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total transaction of $96,162.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Hartz Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $1,466,000. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 22,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

