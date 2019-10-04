PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PGT INDUSTRIES pioneered the U.S. impact-resistant window and door industry and today is the nation’s leading manufacturer and supplier of residential impact-resistant windows and doors. PGT is also one of the largest window and door manufacturers in the United States. The company’s total line of custom windows and doors is now available throughout the eastern United States, the Gulf Coast and in a growing international market, which includes the Caribbean, South America and Australia. PGT’s product line includes PGT Aluminum and Vinyl Windows and Doors; WinGuard Impact-Resistant Windows and Doors; PGT Architectural Systems; and Eze-Breeze Sliding Panels. PGT Industries is a wholly owned subsidiary of PGT, Inc. “

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. G.Research restated a buy rating on shares of PGT Innovations in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Gabelli upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.88.

NYSE PGTI traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.19. The company had a trading volume of 262,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,391. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. PGT Innovations has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $24.16. The company has a market cap of $986.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.76 and its 200-day moving average is $15.38.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $199.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other PGT Innovations news, VP Brent Boydston purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $28,000.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 25,176 shares in the company, valued at $352,464. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 11,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total transaction of $192,710.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,207,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,672,292.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,415 shares of company stock valued at $729,675. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGTI. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 25,147 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 87,137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 161,110 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 24,711 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in PGT Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $466,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in PGT Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $821,000. Institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PGT Innovations (PGTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.