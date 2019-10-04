PFB (TSE:PFB) Stock Price Up 2.1%

PFB Co. (TSE:PFB)’s share price rose 2.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$9.95 and last traded at C$9.95, approximately 1,025 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 2,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.45, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.03. The company has a market cap of $70.24 million and a PE ratio of 9.46.

PFB (TSE:PFB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$35.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$36.81 million. Equities research analysts forecast that PFB Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

PFB Corporation manufactures and markets insulating building products made from expanded polystyrene materials (EPS) for the residential, industrial, and commercial construction markets in the North America. The company offers EPS rigid foam boards used in insulating roofs, floors, and walls; flotation and buoyancy products; geotechnical engineered applications; packaging and display products; and building systems under the Plasti-Fab brand name.

